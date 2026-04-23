Union Bank of India Q4 Results: Net profit jumps 6.6% YoY to ₹5,316 crore; ₹5 dividend declared

Union Bank of India Q4 Results: Public sector lender Union Bank of India posted a 6.6% year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Thursday, 23 April.
The net profit for the quarter under review came in at ₹5,315.76 crore as against ₹4,984.92 crore in the same period a year ago. On a sequential basis, the PSU bank posted a 5.95% rise from ₹5,016.77 crore posted in the quarter ended December 31, 2025.
The net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and expended, declined by 1.1% YoY to ₹9405.98 crore in the January-March period from ₹9514.05 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
The overall NPAs witnessed a decline both annually and sequentially. The percentage of gross NPAs in Q4FY26 declined to 2.82% from 3.06% in Q3FY26 and 3.60% in Q4FY25. Similarly, net NPAs stood at 0.48% in the said quarter as against 0.51% in the preceding quarter and 0.63% in the same quarter last year.
The PSU bank's board also declared a dividend of ₹5 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Union Bank of India said that payment of the dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the ensuing 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM). The date of AGM will be intimated in due course, it added.
More to come…
Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.
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