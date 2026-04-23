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Union Bank of India Q4 Results: Net profit jumps 6.6% YoY to ₹5,316 crore; ₹5 dividend declared

Union Bank of India Q4 Results: Net profit jumps 6.6% YoY to 5,316 crore; 5 dividend declared

Saloni Goel
Updated23 Apr 2026, 12:54 PM IST
Union Bank of India Q4 Results: Net profit jumps 6.6% YoY to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,316 crore; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 dividend declared
Union Bank of India Q4 Results: Net profit jumps 6.6% YoY to ₹5,316 crore; ₹5 dividend declared
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Union Bank of India Q4 Results: Public sector lender Union Bank of India posted a 6.6% year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Thursday, 23 April.

The net profit for the quarter under review came in at 5,315.76 crore as against 4,984.92 crore in the same period a year ago. On a sequential basis, the PSU bank posted a 5.95% rise from 5,016.77 crore posted in the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

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The net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and expended, declined by 1.1% YoY to 9405.98 crore in the January-March period from 9514.05 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The overall NPAs witnessed a decline both annually and sequentially. The percentage of gross NPAs in Q4FY26 declined to 2.82% from 3.06% in Q3FY26 and 3.60% in Q4FY25. Similarly, net NPAs stood at 0.48% in the said quarter as against 0.51% in the preceding quarter and 0.63% in the same quarter last year.

The PSU bank's board also declared a dividend of 5 per equity share of face value of 10 each. Union Bank of India said that payment of the dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the ensuing 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM). The date of AGM will be intimated in due course, it added.

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About the Author

Saloni Goel

Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course ...Read More

Union Bank Of IndiaQ4 ResultsPSU Banks
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HomeMarketsStock MarketsUnion Bank of India Q4 Results: Net profit jumps 6.6% YoY to ₹5,316 crore; ₹5 dividend declared
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