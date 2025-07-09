Union Bank of India share price crashes 6% after Q1 business update

Union Bank of India share price in focus: Shares of Union Bank of India fell 6% during Wednesday's intraday trading session on July 09, reaching to ₹141.54, following the release of its Q1FY26 business update, which showed a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline in both deposits and loan growth.

In a filing to the exchanges on Tuesday, the public sector lender reported a 0.85% QoQ drop in global gross advances to ₹9.74 lakh crore, though it reflected a 6.83% year-on-year (YoY) improvement. Domestic advances stood at ₹9.38 lakh crore, down 0.83% QoQ but up 6.75% YoY.

Meanwhile, the bank’s domestic RAM portfolio stood at ₹5.45 lakh crore as of June 30, 2025, marking a 2.5% increase over the previous quarter and a strong 10.31% growth compared to the same period last year. Within the RAM segment, retail advances showed particularly robust momentum, rising 5.63% sequentially and 25.60% year-on-year to ₹2.29 lakh crore.

While overall domestic advances slightly declined QoQ, strong growth in retail lending and the broader RAM segment indicates a strategic focus shift toward retail and MSME segments, which helped offset weakness in other lending categories.

Domestic deposits declined 2.54% QoQ to ₹12.39 lakh crore, while improving 3.62% YoY. Domestic CASA deposits fell 5.43% QoQ to ₹4.03 lakh crore. The total business of the bank grew 5.01% YoY to ₹22.14 lakh crore.

Recent Developments The lender announced plans to raise ₹6,000 crore through a mix of equity and debt to fund its business growth. The decision was disclosed in a regulatory filing made on June 25.

According to the filing, the board approved raising equity capital not exceeding ₹3,000 crore in one or more tranches through a public issue (further public offer), rights issue, private placements, including qualified institutional placements (QIP), or a combination of these methods. The move is subject to approvals from the government, relevant regulatory authorities, and the bank’s shareholders.

Additionally, the board approved a proposal to raise funds via Basel III-compliant bonds—specifically, Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) bonds not exceeding ₹2,000 crore and Tier-2 bonds not exceeding ₹1,000 crore, which may include foreign currency-denominated issuances.