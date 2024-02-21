Union Bank of India share price jumps 7% on ₹3,000 crore QIP announcement; rallies 101% in last 1 year
Union Bank of India share price rose as much as 6.8 percent to its intraday high of ₹150.70. It is now just 3 percent away from its 52-week high of ₹155.30, hit on February 5, 2024, and has surged 150 percent from its 52-week low of ₹60.32, hit on March 28, 2023.
Union Bank of India share price jumped almost 7 percent on Wednesday, February 21, after the PSU lender announced its plans to raise ₹3,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), with a floor price set at ₹142.78 per share.
