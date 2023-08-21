Union Bank of India's board approves raising ₹5,000 crore via QIP1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 10:34 PM IST
Union Bank of India's board approves raising up to ₹5,000 crore through QIP at a floor price of ₹91.10 per share.
Union Bank of India's board has approved raising of up to ₹5,000 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP) and set a floor price of ₹91.10 per share, according to a regulatory filing today.
