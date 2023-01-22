Union Bank Q3 upbeat: Brokerage sees double-digit upside, recommends buying

Union Bank Q3 upbeat: Brokerage sees double-digit upside, recommends buying2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 04:35 PM IST
- In Q3FY23, Union Bank garnered a robust growth of 106.81% in net profit to ₹2,245 crore compared to a profit of ₹1,085 crore in Q3FY22. NII came in at ₹8,628 crore in Q3FY23, increasing by 20.26% from ₹7,174 crore in the Q3 of the previous fiscal.
Public sector lender Union Bank of India will be in focus on stock exchanges this week after its strong growth in Q3 earnings. The bank's profitability more than doubled in Q3 and net interest income posted double-digit growth. Asset quality improved furthermore. Lower provisions and expansion in margins boosted the overall performance. Brokerage Motilal Oswal has recommended buying Union Bank with a target price of ₹100 per equity share.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×