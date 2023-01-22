Union Bank Q3 upbeat: Brokerage sees double-digit upside, recommends buying

In Q3FY23, Union Bank garnered a robust growth of 106.81% in net profit to ₹2,245 crore compared to a profit of ₹1,085 crore in Q3FY22. NII came in at ₹8,628 crore in Q3FY23, increasing by 20.26% from ₹7,174 crore in the Q3 of the previous fiscal. Net interest margin (NIM) expanded in Q3FY23 to 3.21% compared to 3% in Q3FY22 and 3.15% in Q2FY23. In terms of asset quality, Union Bank's gross NPA dropped sharply by 369 bps YoY and 52 bps QoQ to 7.93%.