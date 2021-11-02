Union Bank’s Q2 positives are priced into valuations

The public sector lender reported a net profit of ₹1,526 crore for the September quarter, which is nearly twice that of the corresponding quarter of FY21, and 30% up on a sequential basis. Its operating profit growth was a healthy 26% on a year-on-year basis. That said, the bank’s core interest income growth was a modest 8% from the year-ago period. In fact, it showed 2.6% drop from the previous quarter. In essence, the profits were supported by a one-off large recovery of nearly ₹1500 crore during the quarter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}