Union Budget 2023-24: What are the pre-budget expectations for stock market?

The Union Budget for 2023–24 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha on February 1 against a range of expectations from various industries, including the stock market. This budget is anticipated to have a strong emphasis on long-term development while attempting to fortify the financial system. Energy, healthcare and pharma, specialty chemicals, technology, and manufacturing are going to be the emphasis of this budget, which is likely to be focused on infrastructure development, empowerment, digitalization, and incentivizing new-age production through PLI programmes. What are the pre-budget forecasts for the stock market, despite the fact that the market has responded favourably in advance of Budget 2023? Experts anticipate that the market will most likely respond to the earnings season and the Budget announcement. Here are the forecasts for the stock market from Union Budget 2023–24, based on an exclusive conversation with Sonam Srivastava, Founder at Wright Research, a SEBI Registered Investment Advisor.

