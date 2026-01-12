Government spending crucial, hope it does not pursue aggressive tightening, says Canara Robeco AMC’s equity CIO
Expectations from the budget are limited as it often excites markets but rarely delivers major changes, with taxation and strategic decisions increasingly happening outside it, says Shridatta Bhandwaldar, CIO-equities at anara Robeco AMC
The key hope from the Union Budget is that the government does not pursue aggressive fiscal tightening, according to the head of equity investments at Canara Robeco Asset Management Co.
