Large- or mid and small-caps — where is the better opportunity now?

Since March 2024, we’ve maintained that large caps offer better risk-reward, as valuations are near historical levels. The market is now far more sector- and stock-specific—performance depends on being in the right sectors, not on market cap. Banks, CDMO, EMS, and transmission and distribution are doing well across caps. We are increasingly focusing on bottom-up opportunities, as the disproportionate exuberance of 15 months ago has faded. While the broader market remains somewhat expensive, valuations have corrected, making it a bottom-up market driven by sector fundamentals rather than size.