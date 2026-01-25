Union Budget 2026 to Q3 results - Top five triggers that may dictate Indian stock market this week

On Friday, both benchmark indices took a U-turn, slipping back into the red amid profit booking, after posting notable gains of around half a percent in the previous session.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published25 Jan 2026, 08:08 AM IST
Union Budget to Q3 results - Top five triggers that may dictate Indian stock market this week
Stock market this week: The Indian stock market remained cautious and choppy throughout the week, led by renewed global trade tensions and sustained foreign investor selling.

The Sensex tumbled 770 points, or 0.94%, to end at 81,537.70, while the Nifty 50 declined 241 points, or 0.95%, to close at 25,048.65.

Ongoing geopolitical concerns, caution ahead of the Union Budget 2026, and mixed Q3 earnings further dampened the overall market sentiment.

(This is a developing story)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

Market TriggersMarket-analysisIndian Stock MarketStock Market Today
