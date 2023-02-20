Uniparts India declares first dividend of Rs. 8.25 since its listing in 2022
With a market valuation of ₹2,586.16 Cr, Uniparts India Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the industrial industry. The company is a global leader in the supply of critical component solutions, as well as a major provider of systems and components for off-highway vehicles ('OHV'). Since being listed in 2022, the firm has announced its Q3FY23 earnings and also announced its first-ever dividend of Rs. 8.25 per share.
