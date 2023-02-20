With a market valuation of ₹2,586.16 Cr, Uniparts India Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the industrial industry. The company is a global leader in the supply of critical component solutions, as well as a major provider of systems and components for off-highway vehicles ('OHV'). Since being listed in 2022, the firm has announced its Q3FY23 earnings and also announced its first-ever dividend of Rs. 8.25 per share.

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that the Board of Directors has “declared an interim dividend of Rs. 8.25 per equity share of face value of Rs. 10 each i.e., 82.50% on the Equity Share Capital of the Company and fixed Friday, February 24, 2023, as the Record Date for determining the shareholders who will be entitled to the said dividend. The interim dividend shall be paid to the eligible shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration."

During Q3FY23, the company recorded a net profit of ₹56.31 crore on a consolidated basis, up by 28.21% YoY from ₹43.92 in Q3FY22, whereas PAT margin climbed from 14.5% in Q3FY22 to 17.0% in Q3FY23. The company recorded a profit before tax (PBT) of ₹73.8 crore in Q3FY23 compared to ₹58.50 Cr in Q3FY22. The EBITDA of Uniparts India reached ₹85.50 Cr in the quarter ended December 2022 compared to ₹69.10 Cr in the same quarter last year, whereas EBITDA climbed from 22.8% in Q3FY22 to 25.8% in Q3FY23. Uniparts India said its revenue from operations stood at ₹331.20 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to ₹302.50 Cr in Q3FY22, representing a YoY growth of 9.48% YoY.

““We are extremely happy to present Uniparts’ first quarterly and YTD financials post-listing. We believe that making a debut in publicly listed space, has been an imperative step forward in strengthening and institutionalizing the enterprise for its ambitious journey ahead. We at Uniparts have been and continue to be extremely focused on our core values of Passion, Innovation, Integrity, Excellence, and Teamwork. We are incredibly proud of our history of serving some of the world's most recognizable and respected corporations. Our commitment to our customers has only grown stronger over the years, and we are continuously expanding our client base and product offerings in order to be the partner of choice for our valued customers," the management commented.

The shares of Uniparts India Limited closed today on the NSE at ₹571.85 apiece, down by 0.30% from the previous close of ₹573.55. Uniparts India IPO had announced comprising 14,481,942 equity shares of a face value of ₹10 aggregating up to ₹835.61 Crores. The Uniparts India IPO price was priced at a range of ₹548 to ₹577. On December 12, 2022, Uniparts India's shares became public.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test