Uniparts India declares first dividend of Rs. 8.25 since its listing in 2022

““We are extremely happy to present Uniparts’ first quarterly and YTD financials post-listing. We believe that making a debut in publicly listed space, has been an imperative step forward in strengthening and institutionalizing the enterprise for its ambitious journey ahead. We at Uniparts have been and continue to be extremely focused on our core values of Passion, Innovation, Integrity, Excellence, and Teamwork. We are incredibly proud of our history of serving some of the world's most recognizable and respected corporations. Our commitment to our customers has only grown stronger over the years, and we are continuously expanding our client base and product offerings in order to be the partner of choice for our valued customers," the management commented.