Uniparts India share price dips further after muted listing. Buy, sell, hold?3 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2022, 11:43 AM IST
- Uniparts India share price today opened on BSE and NSE at ₹575 apiece levels
Uniparts India shares made a muted debut on Dalal Street today and the engineered systems and solutions company's stock dipped further making intraday low of ₹539 apiece on BSE. According to stock market experts, those who got Uniparts India shares through allotment process can hold the stock maintaining stop loss at ₹535 for short to medium term target of ₹660 whereas fresh buyers can play safe and buy the stock above ₹580 apiece levels for long term target of ₹750 per share mark.