Uniparts India share price dips further after muted listing. Buy, sell, hold?

Advising allottees to hold the scrip despite muted listing, Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart said, "Uniparts India shares debuted at ₹575 over its issue price of ₹577. But the issue had received a good response from investors on both the institutional and retail sides. The company’s major business areas are agriculture, construction, forestry, and after-market. The company has a leading market presence, a global business model, and long-term relationships with key customers. It also enjoys a healthy financial position with continuous growth in revenue and profit and improving margins. As for the risk factor, the issue is a complete offer for sale. However, the issue is attractively priced at a P/E valuation of 15.61, which is lower than its listed peers. So, allottees who applied for the public offering for listing premium are advised to hold the stock maintaining stop loss at ₹535 apiece levels."

