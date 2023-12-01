Penny stocks in November 2023: After trading in short range for most of the month, Nifty-50 index finally breached the hurdle placed at 19,850 in last week of November 2023. After breaching this hurdle decisively, the 50-stock index went on to regain the psychological 20,000 levels and during traded in Indian stock market today, Nifty climbed to a new peak of 20,264 levels. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In this new bull trend at Indian stock market, small-cap and mid-cap indices are also climbing to a new high for the last three sessions. So, this is moer a participatory rally than a segmental rally. Hence, such bull run on Dalal Street is expected to reflect in one's stock portfolio as well.

Here we list out top 10 penny stocks that have delivered steller return in last one month:

1] Unitech: Shares of United Ltd have been in uptrend for the last one month. As per the Unitech share price history, this penny stock has risen from around ₹2.54 apiece levels to ₹6.57 per share levels, logging more than 150 per cent rise in the month of November 2023. So, Unitech shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in the previous month.

2] Transgene Biotek: Share price of Transgene Biotek Ltd has been in downtrend for last few session, but this peny stock has delivered stellar return in the month gone by. In November 2023, Transgene Biotek share price ascended from ₹4.03 to ₹7.80 per share levels on BSE, registering around 90 per cent upside in this time. So, this penny stock almost doubled shareholders' money in recently ended month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3] RLF: Share price of RLF Ltd has been in continuous bull trend for last one month. This penny stock has risen from around ₹5.99 to ₹10.20 per share levels in the month of November 2023, logging around 75 per cent appreciation in this time. So, the penny stock has delivered 75 per cent return to its shareholders who had positions in this stock at the beginning of November and they remained invested in the scrip at the end of November 2023.

4] PMC Fincorp: Share price of PMC Fincorp Ltd has ascended from ₹1.63 to ₹2.87 per share levels in the month of November 2023. So, this penny stock is among the list of penny stocks that have delivered strong return in the month gone by. In the month of November, this penny story listed in X category of the Indian stock market has delivered around 75 per cent return to its shareholders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5] GG Engineering: This small-cap stockk has risen from arond ₹1.21 to ₹2.20 apiece levels on BSE, logging to the tune of 74 per cent rise in this time. The penny stock listed in T category on Dalal Street has delivered multinagger 130 per cent return in the last six months. So, this penny stock is one of the multibagger penny stocks in the last six months.

6] Educomp Solutions: Share price of this penny stock been rising for the last one month. In November 2023, this penny stock has risen from ₹1.95 to ₹3.15 apiece levels on NSE, delivering to the tune of 70 per cent to its positional shareholders. So, this Z category penny stock is among those stocks on Dalal Street that have given whopping return to investors.

7] Millennium Online Solutions: This BSE listed penny stock has risen from 1.59 apiece levels to ₹2.58 per share levels in the month of November 2023. While ascending in the month gone by, this penny stock listed in XT category on Dalal Street, delivered around 65 per cent return to its investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

8] Gold Line International: Shares of Gold Line International Finvest Ltd surged from ₹0.67 apiece levels to Re 1 per share levels in previous month, logging to the tune of 55 per cent appreciation in this time. This penny stock is listed in Z category and it has doubled shareholders money in last six months. So, it is one of the multibagger penny stocks in 2023.

9] Radhe Developers: This realty stock is listed in X category on Dalal Street. In November 2023, Radhe Developers share price ascended from ₹2.88 per share levels to ₹4.26 per share levels, delivering around 50 per cent return to its shareholders. This penny stock has given 35 per cent return in last six months.

10] GVK Power: Shares of GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd are listed in T category on Dalal Street. In November 2023, this penny stock has risen from ₹6.90 to ₹10.40 per share levels on NSE, logging to the tune of 50 per cent rise in this time. So, this penny stocks is one of the those Indian penny stocks that have given whopping return to its investors in the month gone by. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

