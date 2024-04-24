United Breweries share price rises 10% on strong business updates by Heineken. Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the stock?
United Breweries share price saw sharp rise of 10% on Wednesday. The promoter Heineken N.V reported strong beer sales during January-March quarter. In India beer sales growth is expected remain strong as per analysts.
Stock Market Today: United Breweries share price ended with sharp gains of 10% on Wednesday. The promoter Heineken N.V reported strong beer sales during January-March 2024 quarter.
