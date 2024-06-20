United Coftab IPO allotment to be finalised soon: Here's how to check the status

United Coftab IPO allotment to be finalised soon: Here's how to check allotment status as focus shifts to listing
United Coftab IPO: The allotment for the Initial public offering of United Coftab that closed for subscription on 19th June is to be out soon. Here how to check allotment status as focus shifts to listing
United Coftab IPO: The allotment for the Initial public offering of United Coftab that closed for subscription on 19th June is to be out soon. The United Coftab IPO received a strong response from the investors as the issue was subscribed more than 107 times . The retail portion was subscribed more than 77 times. The United Cotfab IPO is scheduled to be listed on BSE SME, with a provisional listing date of Monday, June 24, 2024.
