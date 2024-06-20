United Coftab IPO allotment to be finalised soon: Here's how to check the status

United Coftab IPO: The allotment for the Initial public offering of United Coftab that closed for subscription on 19th June is to be out soon. The United Coftab IPO received a strong response from the investors as the issue was subscribed more than 107 times . The retail portion was subscribed more than 77 times. The United Cotfab IPO is scheduled to be listed on BSE SME, with a provisional listing date of Monday, June 24, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here how to check allotment status as focus shifts to listing The United Cotfab IPO's book running lead manager is Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd, and the issue's registrar is Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd. Hence investors can check their allotment status on the website of Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd They can also check allotment status on the BSE website . Here's how

Visit the websire of Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd to know application status at https://www.purvashare.com/investor-service/ipo-query Lpcate and Choose "Check Application Status" from the drop-down menu after finding the area. Select the company name “United Cotfab Ltd" from the dripdwn window. 4. Select one of the options, namely - either the Application number or the Demat Account number, or the PAN ID.

5. Enter either your application number, or PAN number as required.

In a similar manner, the BSE website allows investors to check and know the status of their allotment.

For this visit the BSE webpage.

Step 1: Log on to the BSE Link to check the status of your application.

Step 2: Try Find the "Equity," and thereafter select it. Now Choose the issue name from the dropdown menu.

Step 3: Investors need ti provide their PAN card number or the application number again after choosing the issue name.

Step 4: At the end , press the "Search" button to know status

United Cotfab IPO: GMP or Grey Market premium The grey market premium, or GMP, for United Cotfab's IPO is +11. According to investorgain.com, this shows that the price of United Cotfab shares were trading at a premium of ₹11 in the grey market.

With the high end of the IPO pricing range and the existing premium on the grey market, United Cotfab shares are expected to list for ₹81 a share, which is 15.71% more than the ₹70 IPO price.

A "grey market premium" denotes the willingness of investors to part with more money premium over the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

decisions

