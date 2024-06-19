United Spirits, Radico Khaitan to be key beneficiaries of premiumization-led growth, says Antique Broking; raises target
The alcobev industry is expected to continue to witness strong premiumization-led growth over the next three years, and United Spirits, Radico Khaitan would be the key beneficiaries, according to Antique Stock Broking.
United Spirits and Radico Khaitan shares have seen a decent growth of more than 40% each in the past one year. This upward trend is driven by robust sales volumes and increased realizations, particularly within the premium segment, which continues to attract substantial interest.
