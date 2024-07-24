United Spirits share price hits record high on positive Q1 results; should you buy or hold the liquor stock?

  • United Spirits share price surged 6.5% to a 52-week high post strong Q1FY25 earnings. Company's consolidated net profit rose to 485 crore. Revenue reached 6,238 crore. CEO Nagarajan cited a stable performance for the quarter.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published24 Jul 2024, 12:16 PM IST
Trade Now
United Spirits share price today opened at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,356.05 apiece on BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,416.85, and an intraday low of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,350.
United Spirits share price today opened at ₹1,356.05 apiece on BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹1,416.85, and an intraday low of ₹1,350.(Pixabay)

United Spirits share price jumped 6.5% on Wednesday's session to touch a 52-week high following the announcement of healthy Q1FY25 (April–June) earnings by the liquor firm. For the June quarter, United Spirits recorded a rise of 1.7% in consolidated net profit to 485 crore on Tuesday. In the same time last year, the business reported a consolidated net profit of 477 crore.

Compared to 5,808 crore a year earlier, consolidated revenue from operations was 6,238 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year. According to CEO and Managing Director Hina Nagarajan, the company started FY25 off with a stable first quarter performance.

 

Also Read | United Spirits, Radico Khaitan key beneficiaries of premiumization-led growth

United Spirits share price today opened at 1,356.05 apiece on BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 1,416.85, and an intraday low of 1,350. According to Ruchit Jain, Lead Research Analyst at 5paisa, in the last few days, the consolidated above 20 DEMA support and has now resumed its uptrend with high volumes. Hence, traders with existing long positions can continue to ride the trend with a positive bias. The immediate support is now placed around 1,300.

The company's Q1FY25 revenue/EBITDA of 23.5n/ 4.6 billion climbed 8.3%/19% YoY, ahead of Brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities' estimates, according to the report. 19% EBITDA margins increased 174bp YoY and 589bp QoQ with robust expense reduction. 44.5% gross margins increased 85bp year over year. A&P costs, which accounted for 7.4% of sales, increased 19.2% YoY but decreased 46.3% QoQ.

Also Read | HUL shares fall after Q1 results; Should you buy, hold or sell the FMCG stock?

For a total of 2.29 crore and 5 crore, the business announced the acquisition of V9 Beverages (15%) and Indie Brews and Spirits (25%). The brokerage will revisit their estimates and target price post the earnings conference call. For now the brokerage maintains ‘HOLD’ rating on the stock.

On the other hand, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said that the Q1FY25 earnings of the liquor firm were in accordance with its forecasts. In 1QFY25, standalone net sales rose 8% YoY while P&A revenue grew by 10% (90% revenue mix). Popular revenue fell 3% year over year as price-sensitive consumers were still impacted by inflation.

 

 

Also Read | Budget impact: ITC shares breach ₹500 for the first time on Jefferies upgrade

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
100

1 of 7Read Full Story
$81 M

2 of 7Read Full Story
₹3,000 Cr

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹15,399 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
₹1.28 T

5 of 7Read Full Story
4,275 Kms

6 of 7Read Full Story
3

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:24 Jul 2024, 12:16 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsUnited Spirits share price hits record high on positive Q1 results; should you buy or hold the liquor stock?

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

160.65
12:47 PM | 24 JUL 2024
0.6 (0.37%)

Bharat Electronics

300.65
12:47 PM | 24 JUL 2024
-0.85 (-0.28%)

ITC

492.90
12:47 PM | 24 JUL 2024
0.85 (0.17%)

Ashok Leyland

228.35
12:47 PM | 24 JUL 2024
-1.35 (-0.59%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Alembic Pharmaceuticals

1,183.50
12:45 PM | 24 JUL 2024
97.85 (9.01%)

Borosil Renewables

561.00
12:45 PM | 24 JUL 2024
42.75 (8.25%)

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company

687.95
12:45 PM | 24 JUL 2024
50.35 (7.9%)

Castrol India

265.40
12:45 PM | 24 JUL 2024
18.85 (7.65%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,412.00-3,783.00
    Chennai
    70,716.00-4,406.00
    Delhi
    70,716.00-4,332.00
    Kolkata
    70,716.00-4,845.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.78/L0.03
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue