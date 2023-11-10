United Spirits share price plunges 7%; brokerages express mixed views post Q2 result
United Spirits share price plunges almost 7% in morning trade on BSE as investors offload shares following significant YoY fall in standalone revenue and profit.
United Spirits share price plunged almost 7 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Friday, November 10, as investors offloaded shares of the company in the wake of its September quarter earnings which showed a significant year-on-year (YoY) fall in standalone revenue and profit.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started