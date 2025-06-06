United Spirits Ltd has been on a roll lately. Backed by Britain-based Diageo, the world’s second-largest spirits manufacturer stands to benefit from India’s newly signed trade deal with the UK.

This week, the Bengaluru-headquartered company’s IPL team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched the title for the first time. The RCB-win isn’t just a brand-image amplifier for its Royal Challenge whisky. The team had earned ₹650 crore in revenue from sponsorship, royalty, licensing contracts, and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) central rights revenue in FY24.

Around 16% of the company’s bottom line during the year came from RCB. The latest IPL win promises to add more to the kitty.

Meanwhile, JP Morgan has also upgraded the stock this week, closely followed by Citi, reaffirming its ‘buy’ rating.

Cumulatively, the counter has appreciated by more than 5% in just a week. This has more than made up for the correction witnessed after its earnings announcement.

To be sure, the recent investor enthusiasm has followed several years of marked outperformance over the broader market. Is this high here to stay, or will it fizzle out?

Tariff and FTA factors

Even as domestic alcohol consumption has remained largely stagnant, Indian brands have started gaining traction in export markets.

Exports have grown at a robust CAGR of 22% between FY23 and FY25. Consumption of alcohol in the US is expected to register an annualized growth of 5% until 2033. With scope for higher penetration of Indian alcohol in the US market, exports to the US are critical for topline growth of Indian manufacturers. So, the potential tariffs can play spoilsport.

But United Spirits earns a decent share of its revenues from premium brands. Considering that customers of premium segments are better placed to absorb higher prices, this insulates its business to an extent from the uncertainty of tariff policies. A favourable outcome from the ongoing trade negotiations with the US can also mellow the impact.

Furthermore, with the freshly minted India-UK FTA, spirits imported from the UK will see duties being slashed from 150% to 75% initially, and further to 40% in the next ten years.

The cost savings can support the company’s margins, and the pass-through of benefits to consumers can be expected to lift scotch consumption in India. This should help push along the company’s premiumization drive.

Domestic regulations turning favorable

The market in Delhi has been plagued by policy uncertainty. After opening the market for private players in FY22, the government had to take a U-turn following corruption charges. Since 2022, liquor stores in Delhi have halved to 380. In Uttarakhand too, the state’s new excise policy plans to shut down liquor shops near religious places, and exercise more control on liquor sales.

But other markets show promise. The Andhra Pradesh government has opened up the state’s liquor market for private players through its new excise policy for 2024-26. Jharkhand followed suit last month. Uttar Pradesh's new excise policy will allow the expansion of liquor access points in the state. The management has also cited the excise slab rationalization in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh as opportunities.

Diversified product-range

The company offers a wide range of products that cater to almost the entire spectrum of liquor consumers. Its products are categorized into five buckets, ranging from the affordable ‘Popular’ to the mid-tier ‘Lower Prestige’ and the aspirational ‘Luxury + Premium’ at the other end of the spectrum.

Lower Prestige includes the top-selling global whisky brand, McDowells, and accounts for 33% of the business. Another 33% is contributed by the ‘Luxury + Premium’ brands like Black & White, Johnny Walker Blonde, and Black Label.