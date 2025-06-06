United Spirits is on a high after RCB's IPL win, JP Morgan upgrade and UK FTA. Can it keep buzzing?
Ananya Roy 6 min read 06 Jun 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Summary
United Spirits is riding high after its IPL team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, clinched its first title, boosting brand visibility and revenues. With favourable trade agreements and stock upgrades, the stock looks exciting. Is this high here to stay, or will it fizzle out?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
United Spirits Ltd has been on a roll lately. Backed by Britain-based Diageo, the world’s second-largest spirits manufacturer stands to benefit from India’s newly signed trade deal with the UK.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story