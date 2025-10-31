United Spirits shares rise over 6% after strong Q2 results. Should you buy the liquor stock?

United Spirits shares zoomed over 6% in trade on Friday, October 31, following a strong set of numbers for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

United Spirits' share price jumped 6.89% to the day's high of ₹1489 on the BSE, taking the company's market capitalisation past the ₹1.06 lakh crore mark.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Diageo-controlled liquor maker's shares have declined 12% even though they have remained flat in the last one year. It has emerged as a multibagger stock over a period of five years, rallying 189%.

United Spirits Q2 Results The company posted a 36% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to ₹464 crore for the July-September period, compared to ₹341 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Its revenue from operations witnessed a 7.9% to ₹7,199 crore in the September quarter of FY26. The figure stood at ₹6,672 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

The operating performance remained strong, with the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) recorded at ₹660 crore, a 31.5% increase driven by the standalone business.

United Spirits Shares: Time to buy? Domestic brokerage Nuvama Research said the earnings were a beat on all fronts, with the growth driven by the company's re-entry in Andhra, a favourable base and its renovations/innovations offerings.

The brokerage will revisit its earnings estimates and target price following the earnings call. However, it has maintained a ‘BUY’ rating on the United Spirits share price.

ICICI Securities noted that United Spirits surprised consensus with better-than-expected price elasticity (volume beat), somewhat aided by a good performance in the popular segment as well. Margin beat appears driven by pricing, input stability, and lower ad spends - hence, somewhat sustainable, added the brokerage, while retaining an ‘ADD’ rating with a target price of ₹1550.

Meanwhile, on technical charts, United Spirits has broken out of a 67-day-long consolidation box of ₹1,364, signalling a strong shift in momentum, said Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree.

“The breakout is being validated by a 500% surge in volumes against the 50-day average — a clear indicator of institutional participation. The immediate pattern target stands at ₹1,498, and a decisive close and sustained above this level will likely trigger the next leg of the rally toward ₹1,575. Moving averages and momentum indicators remain aligned with the bulls, suggesting the upmove is set to sustain in the near term,” said Jain.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.