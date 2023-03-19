United Spirits, Thermax, HAL can be among top 5 gladiator stocks for your portfolio3 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 06:07 AM IST
- The brokerage firm has picked these five stocks as gladiator stocks, recommended for a period of three months
United Spirits, Thermax, Hindustan Aeronautics, IDFC First Bank, and Bharat Electronics could be five shares that investors can add to their portfolio in March for gains over the next three months, said analysts at ICICI Direct.
