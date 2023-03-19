"The share price bottomed out in late December near its long term rising 52-week ema (currently at ₹2037), which has been held since CY20 and then underwent a decent higher base formation in the ₹1850-2180 band for over a three month period. In the current week, the price has resolved out of this consolidation despite marketwide volatility. This is an indication of resumption of uptrend," it said.