Unless you are averse, buying PSU stocks seems like a no-brainer, says Emkay
PSU re-rating, however fast and furious, should not be taken lightly, believes domestic brokerage house Emkay. With elections coming soon and investors remaining open to all ideas, as long as a risk/return playoff makes sense - Unless you are averse to buying PSUs, this to me seems a no-brainer, said the brokerage.
