The minimum number of unit holders in an InvIT, other than the sponsor(s), its related parties and its associates, should be five, together and collectively holding at least 25 per cent of the total units
Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday issued a framework pertaining to minimum number of unit holders in unlisted Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs).
The minimum number of unit holders in an InvIT, other than the sponsor(s), its related parties and its associates, should be five, together and collectively holding at least 25 per cent of the total units of the InvIT at all times, Sebi said in a circular.