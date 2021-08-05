This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Unlisted InvITs: Sebi puts in place framework for minimum number of unit holders
1 min read.12:06 AM ISTPTI
The minimum number of unit holders in an InvIT, other than the sponsor(s), its related parties and its associates, should be five, together and collectively holding at least 25 per cent of the total units
Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday issued a framework pertaining to minimum number of unit holders in unlisted Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs).
The minimum number of unit holders in an InvIT, other than the sponsor(s), its related parties and its associates, should be five, together and collectively holding at least 25 per cent of the total units of the InvIT at all times, Sebi said in a circular.
