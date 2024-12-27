Markets
Unlisted securities: The high-stakes gamble luring India’s retail investors
Neha Joshi , Samiksha Goel 7 min read 27 Dec 2024, 09:08 AM IST
Summary
- Fuelled by the promise of early returns, retail investors are flocking to unlisted securities despite the risks of trading on unregulated platforms. With volumes surging, regulators warn of significant dangers in this booming yet precarious market.
Lured by the promise of outsized returns, early access to high-growth companies, and lower fees, retail investors are venturing into the unregulated and risky world of unlisted securities. This, even as the market regulator increasingly tightens its watch over platforms offering such trades, going to the extent of calling such trading illegal.
