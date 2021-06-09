Unlisted shares of Reliance Retail turn premium, surge 40%

Unlike the trading of listed companies that happens on stock exchanges, trading in unlisted shares is an over-the-counter transaction. It is a person-to-person deal and is carried out by brokers. The supply of these shares comes from company employees, who have received ESOPs and may be looking for liquidity before a share buyback or listing of the company, as well as early investors, usually individuals, of the company seeking an exit. On the other hand, buyers of such shares are looking to get an early entry into a company that may be planning to go public, hoping to make a good return when the company hits the public market at a higher valuation.