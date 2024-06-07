Uno Minda share price flies to a new high as the winning streak continues for the second day
Uno Minda share price rose by 24% in two sessions following the agreement with Suzhou Inovance Automotive, enabling production of EV components. The company aims to strengthen its presence in the growing Indian EV market.
Uno Minda share price extended its winning run for the second consecutive session, rising more than 9% to a 52-week high following the company's report on the execution of the technical license agreement with Suzhou Inovance Automotive Company. Uno Minda share price today opened at ₹995.30 apiece on BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹1,064.85, and an intraday low of ₹981.30.
