UNO Minda share price has been on a spectacular run this year so far gaining around 70%, and this month alone, UNO Minda share price have surged by approximately 11%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The auto ancillary company's focus lies in producing automotive components such as lighting, alloy wheels, horns, seating systems, seatbelts, switches, sensors, controllers, handle bar assemblies, and wheel covers. The firm serves the domestic and international markets for both 2 wheelers and 4 wheelers. The auto ancillary stock has attracted attention due to several recent news developments.

UNO Minda has recently revealed the appointment of Ramesh KS as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for its ECS-2 domain, starting from August 17, 2024. Ramesh's direct superior will be Nirmal Kumar Minda, who serves as the Chairman and Managing Director of UNO Minda Group. Prior to his time at UNO Minda, Ramesh was employed as the Senior Vice President at Ather Energy.

The maker of auto components announced a 17% increase in consolidated profit after tax for the first quarter that ended on June 30, 2024, coming in at ₹210.8 crore. In the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, Uno Minda reported a consolidated profit after tax of ₹180.17 crore in a regulatory filing.

It also stated that compared to the same period last year, when it was ₹3,092.66 crore, the first quarter's consolidated income from operations was ₹3,817.51 crore. The business announced that the establishment of a greenfield sunroof manufacturing plant in Bawal has received board approval for an investment of ₹62.69 crore. By Q4 of FY27, the facility is anticipated to begin commercial production. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a recent report, Elara Capital reaffirmed its ‘Buy’ rating and raised the target price to ₹1,200 from ₹1,168. The report highlighted the company's consistent outperformance in 2W and PV production growth, with Q1 revenue growth at 23% compared to PV production growth of 6% and 2Ws 20%. Additionally, the report pointed out recent technical licensing agreements with Inovance for high-value EV components and AISIN for sunroofs, demonstrating UNOMNDA’s focus on diversifying into new products such as EVs and power train-agnostic products, while driving incremental kit value growth.

UNO Minda share price UNO Minda share price today opened at an intraday high of ₹1,163.05 apiece on BSE. According to Ruchit Jain, Lead Research Analyst at 5paisa, the UNO Minda share price seems to have resumed its uptrend post the recent corrective phase. The RSI oscillator hints at positive momentum, and hence, the outlook on the stock is positive. The immediate support is placed around the 40 DEMA at ₹1,025, while it could rally towards ₹1,290.

“Every dip is being met with buying interest, and we expect this uptrend to continue. The next resistance level is at ₹1,250, with support at ₹1,110," said Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}