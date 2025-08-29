Top gear: How components maker Uno Minda defied the auto industry slowdown
Summary
Q1 was not an aberration for the company, which has grown revenue at least twice as fast as the auto industry has increased sales volume since FY23. What's the secret sauce?
Uno Minda Ltd shares hit a new 52-week high of ₹1,301 on Thursday. The stock has surged 23% so far this calendar year, outperforming Nifty Auto’s 10% return as investors have rewarded the company for growing faster than the industry it serves.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story