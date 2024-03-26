Uno Minda shares surge over 4.5% on electric vehicle supply equipment deal
Uno Minda shares surge by 4.6% to ₹679 per share following a strategic partnership announcement. The company enters a Technical License Agreement with StarCharge for EVSE manufacturing in India, aiming to revolutionize home charging solutions.
Uno Minda, a global Tier-1 supplier of proprietary automotive systems and solutions to original equipment manufacturers, witnessed a 4.6% surge in its shares in today's early trading, reaching ₹679 per share. This uptick follows the company's recent announcement of a strategic partnership.
