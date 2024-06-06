Uno Minda shares zoom 19% to hit new record high on EV parts partnership
UNO Minda stock jumps 19% to ₹1,025 on news of Technical License Agreement with Suzhou Inovance Automotive for EV products.
Shares of UNO Minda, a manufacturer and supplier of automotive solutions and systems to original equipment manufacturers, surged 19% in today's intraday session, reaching a new lifetime high of ₹1,025, surpassing the ₹1,000 mark for the first time. Moreover, today's intraday high marks the stock's largest gain in the past eight years.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started