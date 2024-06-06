Uno Minda shares zoom 19% to hit new record high on EV parts partnership

UNO Minda stock jumps 19% to ₹ 1,025 on news of Technical License Agreement with Suzhou Inovance Automotive for EV products.

Shares of UNO Minda, a manufacturer and supplier of automotive solutions and systems to original equipment manufacturers, surged 19% in today's intraday session, reaching a new lifetime high of ₹1,025, surpassing the ₹1,000 mark for the first time. Moreover, today's intraday high marks the stock's largest gain in the past eight years.

The rally followed the company's announcement on Wednesday of a Technical License Agreement (TLA) with Suzhou Inovance Automotive Co., Ltd., China (Inovance Automotive). This agreement will enable UNO Minda to manufacture and sell select high-voltage electric vehicle products for passenger and commercial vehicles in India.

The products that the company can manufacture under the agreement include combined charging units (CCU), e-axles, inverters, and motors. The company will pay a royalty on sales in return for the technology exchange.

The company believes this partnership will significantly expand its e-4W product portfolio, allowing it to effectively serve the growing Indian EV market.

Meanwhile, its EV product portfolio for 2W and 3W includes Battery Management Systems (BMS), on-board chargers, off-board chargers, RCD cables, body control modules, smart plugs, telematics, and Acoustic Vehicle Alert Systems (AVAS).

The company is intensifying its focus on the EV sector, as evidenced by the increase in its EV order book to ₹38 billion in Q4 FY24, up from ₹33 billion in the previous quarter.

India's passenger car electric vehicle (EV) market is experiencing rapid growth, with sales nearly doubling in FY24 despite limited model availability. This trend is expected to accelerate with new vehicle launches and the entry of global OEMs.

Uptick in EV adoption may lead to a higher content share for the company Given the strong execution track record as well as the growing need for localisation in the EV segment to bring down costs, domestic brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities believes that the company is well positioned to ride on the growing EV penetration and thereby increase the overall content per share.

As per the brokerage estimates, the potential kit value of these e-axles along with AC chargers can range from ₹150k to ₹250k. It expects the company's revenue potential from the supply of e-axles and chargers to be around ₹26 billion by 2030E, assuming 20% electrification of passenger vehicles and 10% market share for the company, which can represent 6–7% of consolidated revenues.

Well-positioned to outperform industry growth The brokerage maintained its FY2025-27 consolidated EPS estimates and believes Uno Minda is well-positioned to outperform industry growth due to an increase in premiumisation trend across 2W and 4W segments (resulting in higher content), market share gains in select segments, and the addition of newer products in the EV segment.

The brokerage also believes that the TLA to manufacture EV powertrain-related products for 4Ws will further drive content growth and strengthen the company's positioning. In light of the positive factors, the brokerage has revised its target price higher to ₹930 apiece from an earlier price of ₹850 apiece, while maintaining its 'Add' rating on the stock.

Multibagger returns The company has seen its shares rise gradually from March 2023 lows of ₹481 apiece to the current trading price of ₹984, resulting in a massive gain of 104%. Over the past three years, the shares have surged by 234%, and over the last five years, they have increased by 482%.

Looking further back, the stock has delivered an astounding return over the last decade, rising from ₹5.20 per share to the current level, translating into a gain of 18823%. In terms of yearly performance, the stock has ended only two calendar years in negative territory from 2014 to 2023. Notably, it recorded a 326% gain in CY17.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

