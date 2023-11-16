Nifty Midcap hits record high in intraday trade, touches 41,708
Nifty Midcap 100 reached a new record by surging over 0.73% or 264 points to 41,708 on Wednesday. The benchmark had opened at 41,485 in early morning trading session.
Stock Market index Nifty Midcap 100 hit a fresh record high by rising over 0.73% , touching 41,708 in intraday trade on Wednesday, November 16. The NSE benchmark surged around 264 points at 2:20 pm.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started