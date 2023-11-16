comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Nov 16 2023 15:29:45
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 949.85 0.01%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 680.1 1.26%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 124.7 0.56%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 252.1 1.92%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 935.6 -0.53%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Nifty Midcap hits record high in intraday trade, touches 41,708
Back Back

Nifty Midcap hits record high in intraday trade, touches 41,708

 Vaamanaa Sethi

Nifty Midcap 100 reached a new record by surging over 0.73% or 264 points to 41,708 on Wednesday. The benchmark had opened at 41,485 in early morning trading session.

Close-up of hands of businesswoman analyzing stock market charts and key performance indicators (KPI) with business intelligence (BI) on notebook computer and smartphone screen, fintech (financial technology)Premium
Close-up of hands of businesswoman analyzing stock market charts and key performance indicators (KPI) with business intelligence (BI) on notebook computer and smartphone screen, fintech (financial technology)

Stock Market index Nifty Midcap 100 hit a fresh record high by rising over 0.73% , touching 41,708 in intraday trade on Wednesday, November 16.  The NSE benchmark surged around 264 points at 2:20 pm.

The NSE benchmark had opened in green at 0.19% higher, trading at 41,485 in early morning session on November 16, against previous close at 41,404. Meanwhile, Nifty 50 and  Nifty Bank were in red, down by 0.15% and 0.07%, respectively.

Today's gain is led by Coforge, which rose around 5.83% to 5,239 per piece, Mphasis by 4.45% to 2,269 and Dixon Technologies by 3.36% to 5,273. On the other hand, One 97 Communications fell 1.28% and Poonawalla Fin slumped over 1.63% on Wednesday's trading session.

On September 5, Nifty Midcap 100 index skyrocketed to an all-time high by gaining over a percent and surpassing the 40,000 mark for the first time. The index has surged over 27% this year so far. Whereas, Nifty Smallcap 100 index has jumped over 30%.

The Nifty Smallcap 100 index also surged around 0.83%, touching 13, 903 on Wednesday. The surge was led by Manpurram Fin, which was up by 5.91%,  KEI Industries up by 3.41% and Zensar Tech by 2.67%.

Meanwhile, Nifty 50 and Nifty Bank were trading  0.87% and 0.33% higher at 19,846.65 and 44,347.65, respectively.

The stock market had opened on a flat note today amid mixed global cues. The Sensex was down by 0.20% at 65, 547, while, Nifty was down by 0.19% to 19,638 at 9:15 am IST.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 16 Nov 2023, 04:08 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App