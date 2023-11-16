Nifty Midcap hits record high in intraday trade, touches 41,708

Stock Market index Nifty Midcap 100 hit a fresh record high by rising over 0.73% , touching 41,708 in intraday trade on Wednesday, November 16. The NSE benchmark surged around 264 points at 2:20 pm.

The NSE benchmark had opened in green at 0.19% higher, trading at 41,485 in early morning session on November 16, against previous close at 41,404. Meanwhile, Nifty 50 and Nifty Bank were in red, down by 0.15% and 0.07%, respectively.

Today's gain is led by Coforge, which rose around 5.83% to ₹5,239 per piece, Mphasis by 4.45% to ₹2,269 and Dixon Technologies by 3.36% to ₹5,273. On the other hand, One 97 Communications fell 1.28% and Poonawalla Fin slumped over 1.63% on Wednesday's trading session.

On September 5, Nifty Midcap 100 index skyrocketed to an all-time high by gaining over a percent and surpassing the 40,000 mark for the first time. The index has surged over 27% this year so far. Whereas, Nifty Smallcap 100 index has jumped over 30%.

The Nifty Smallcap 100 index also surged around 0.83%, touching 13, 903 on Wednesday. The surge was led by Manpurram Fin, which was up by 5.91%, KEI Industries up by 3.41% and Zensar Tech by 2.67%.

Meanwhile, Nifty 50 and Nifty Bank were trading 0.87% and 0.33% higher at 19,846.65 and 44,347.65, respectively.

The stock market had opened on a flat note today amid mixed global cues. The Sensex was down by 0.20% at 65, 547, while, Nifty was down by 0.19% to 19,638 at 9:15 am IST.

ONE 97 COMMUNICATIONS More Information

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.