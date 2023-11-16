Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Nifty Midcap hits record high in intraday trade, touches 41,708

Nifty Midcap hits record high in intraday trade, touches 41,708

Vaamanaa Sethi

  • Nifty Midcap 100 reached a new record by surging over 0.73% or 264 points to 41,708 on Wednesday. The benchmark had opened at 41,485 in early morning trading session.

Close-up of hands of businesswoman analyzing stock market charts and key performance indicators (KPI) with business intelligence (BI) on notebook computer and smartphone screen, fintech (financial technology)

Stock Market index Nifty Midcap 100 hit a fresh record high by rising over 0.73% , touching 41,708 in intraday trade on Wednesday, November 16. The NSE benchmark surged around 264 points at 2:20 pm.

The NSE benchmark had opened in green at 0.19% higher, trading at 41,485 in early morning session on November 16, against previous close at 41,404. Meanwhile, Nifty 50 and Nifty Bank were in red, down by 0.15% and 0.07%, respectively.

Today's gain is led by Coforge, which rose around 5.83% to 5,239 per piece, Mphasis by 4.45% to 2,269 and Dixon Technologies by 3.36% to 5,273. On the other hand, One 97 Communications fell 1.28% and Poonawalla Fin slumped over 1.63% on Wednesday's trading session.

On September 5, Nifty Midcap 100 index skyrocketed to an all-time high by gaining over a percent and surpassing the 40,000 mark for the first time. The index has surged over 27% this year so far. Whereas, Nifty Smallcap 100 index has jumped over 30%.

The Nifty Smallcap 100 index also surged around 0.83%, touching 13, 903 on Wednesday. The surge was led by Manpurram Fin, which was up by 5.91%, KEI Industries up by 3.41% and Zensar Tech by 2.67%.

Meanwhile, Nifty 50 and Nifty Bank were trading 0.87% and 0.33% higher at 19,846.65 and 44,347.65, respectively.

The stock market had opened on a flat note today amid mixed global cues. The Sensex was down by 0.20% at 65, 547, while, Nifty was down by 0.19% to 19,638 at 9:15 am IST.

Updated: 16 Nov 2023, 04:08 PM IST
