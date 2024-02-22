Stock market today: Ashok Leyland, Piramal Enterprises, PVR INOX among 15 stocks under F&O ban list today
Ashok Leyland, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Canara Bank, GMR Infra, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Indus Towers, National Aluminium, Piramal Enterprises, PVR INOX, RBL Bank, and ZEEL are the 15 stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for Feb 22
F&O ban list: A total of 15 stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, February 22, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.
