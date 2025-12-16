Falling rupee driving Indian investors to allocate funds into global markets; Tesla, Nvidia, Apple top portfolio picks

The dual pressures of a desire for wealth generation and a depreciating Indian rupee are driving Indian investors to allocate funds into global stock markets, including those in the United States and Europe.

In fiscal year 2925, a total of $1.6 billion was invested globally from India, up from $400 million a few years ago, according to a report by Vested Finance, a global investing platform, released on Monday.

“Investors come from over 145 cities across the country, with nearly 50% under 35. The average investor holds 11 global securities, including ETFs,” it added.

The Indian currency has weakened against the US dollar at a steady pace for more than a decade, losing roughly 3% per year. This slow but persistent depreciation has made global capital markets exposure relevant for the Indian investors.

According to the Vested report, when looked at how Indians put their first $100 into global markets, the pattern is clear. “Most of the money goes into stocks, usually the companies people recognise and believe in.”

A good proportion of funds also goes into the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) because they make the portfolio steadier without much effort and a small part stays as cash so that investors can handle timing or currency movements.

While the concept of “monthly SIPs in stocks is still low at 2%, though it is slowly becoming part of how some investors approach global markets,” the report further said.

High-Conviction & Long-Term Portfolios

Indian investors are actively constructing high-conviction, long-term global portfolios, primarily through a combination of stocks and ETFs. On average, each investor currently holds eight different stocks.

They allocate to companies that define technologies, supply chains, or entire markets, with the following names topping the list of their global stock holdings: Tesla, Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Google-parent Alphabet, AMD, and Broadcom.

The report also showed that Indian investors are increasingly broadening their exposure beyond single-stock investments to include US equities, Index and thematic ETFs, private market opportunities, and Global Funds, including GIFT City–domiciled funds.

“Global investing for Indians has moved from curiosity to conviction,” said Viram Shah, Founder & CEO, Vested Finance.

“What we are seeing in the data is not just higher participation, but greater intent — investors are thinking in terms of asset allocation, diversification, and long-term global exposure rather than one-off bets.”

