Up 10% in June so far, auto component maker Minda Corporation is Axis Securities' pick of the week; here's why
Minda Corporation, a top pick of the week by Axis Securities, has surged in stock price with strong EV order wins and EBITDA margin improvement.
Following an over 10 percent rise in the stock in June so far, domestic brokerage house Axis Securities has picked auto component maker Minda Corporation as its 'top pick of the week'. This is on the back of its reasonable valuations, strong EV (electric vehicle) order wins, and EBITDA margin improvement.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started