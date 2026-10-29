Up 100% in one year! Infra stock jumps 10% after Q2 results 2026 | Will the rally continue? Target, stop-loss

Multibagger stock: Panth Infracon (formerly known as Panth Infinity) share price jumped over 10% in Thursday's trading session after the company released its financial results for the quarter ending on 30 September, 2026, on 27 October.

The stock opened at ₹13.74 per share on BSE today, as compared to previous close of ₹12.72 on Wednesday and touched an intraday high of ₹13.99.

Panth Infracon Q2 results 2026 During the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, the company experienced a significant top-line contraction as revenue from operations dropped by 34.79% year-on-year to ₹9,493.97 lakhs compared to ₹14,559.30 lakhs in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Meanwhile, net profit for the period fell by 54.61% year-on-year to ₹347.30 lakhs, down from ₹765.10 lakhs recorded in Q2 of the previous fiscal year.

On the cost front, the company achieved a 33.69% year-on-year (YoY) reduction in total expenses, which fell to ₹9,146.68 lakhs for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, down from ₹13,794.29 lakhs in the same period last year

Standalone total income declined to ₹94.94 crore in the September quarter from ₹145.59 crore in the year-ago period. Profit before tax and profit for the period also fell to ₹3.47 crore from ₹7.65 crore. Meanwhile, standalone assets rose to ₹212.09 crore as of September 30, 2026, compared with ₹165.27 crore as of March 31, 2026, while non-current borrowings decreased to ₹63.57 crore from ₹75.20 crore.

Panth Infracon share price performance Panth Infracon share price has delivered strong returns across multiple time frames, with the stock gaining 21.64% over the past week and 25.13% over the past month. The stock has also risen 34.04% in the past three months, while its six-month return stood at 20.59%. The recent gains indicate strong upward momentum in the stock, with its performance over shorter periods remaining positive.

Looking at the longer-term performance, Panth Infracon shares have surged 60.41% year-to-date (YTD) and nearly doubled investors’ wealth over the past year, rising 99.71%. The stock has gained 112.82% over two years and 92.54% over three years. Over a five-year period, it has delivered a return of 145.86%, highlighting its substantial gains over the longer term.

Panth Infracon share price outlook Gaurav Garg, Head - Research, Lemonn, believes that Panth Infinity has broken out of a multi-week base, rising nearly 10% today on volume several times recent averages, and it now trades well above its 50 and 200-day moving averages.

“The ₹12.70 breakout zone is first support, followed by ₹11.60 to ₹12. The near-term target is ₹15, the 52-week high, though the stock reversed from the ₹13.60 to ₹15 band in May, so expect supply there. Existing holders can stay invested with a stop-loss of ₹12 on a closing basis. New investors should avoid chasing the circuit-level price and can accumulate on dips near ₹12.70 to ₹13.10, with a stop-loss of ₹11.60. A close above ₹15 on strong volume would extend the move. This is a thinly traded counter, so keep position sizes small,” Garg said.