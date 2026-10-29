Up 100% in one year! Infra stock jumps 10% after Q2 results 2026 | Will the rally continue? Target, stop-loss

Multibagger stock: Panth Infracon (formerly known as Panth Infinity) share price jumped over 10% in Thursday's trading session after the company released its financial results for the quarter ending on 30 September, 2026, on 27 October.

The stock opened at ₹13.74 per share on BSE today, as compared to previous close of ₹12.72 on Wednesday and touched an intraday high of ₹13.99.

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Panth Infracon Q2 results 2026 During the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, the company experienced a significant top-line contraction as revenue from operations dropped by 34.79% year-on-year to ₹9,493.97 lakhs compared to ₹14,559.30 lakhs in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Meanwhile, net profit for the period fell by 54.61% year-on-year to ₹347.30 lakhs, down from ₹765.10 lakhs recorded in Q2 of the previous fiscal year.

On the cost front, the company achieved a 33.69% year-on-year (YoY) reduction in total expenses, which fell to ₹9,146.68 lakhs for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, down from ₹13,794.29 lakhs in the same period last year

Standalone total income declined to ₹94.94 crore in the September quarter from ₹145.59 crore in the year-ago period. Profit before tax and profit for the period also fell to ₹3.47 crore from ₹7.65 crore. Meanwhile, standalone assets rose to ₹212.09 crore as of September 30, 2026, compared with ₹165.27 crore as of March 31, 2026, while non-current borrowings decreased to ₹63.57 crore from ₹75.20 crore.

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Panth Infracon share price performance Panth Infracon share price has delivered strong returns across multiple time frames, with the stock gaining 21.64% over the past week and 25.13% over the past month. The stock has also risen 34.04% in the past three months, while its six-month return stood at 20.59%. The recent gains indicate strong upward momentum in the stock, with its performance over shorter periods remaining positive.

Looking at the longer-term performance, Panth Infracon shares have surged 60.41% year-to-date (YTD) and nearly doubled investors’ wealth over the past year, rising 99.71%. The stock has gained 112.82% over two years and 92.54% over three years. Over a five-year period, it has delivered a return of 145.86%, highlighting its substantial gains over the longer term.

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Panth Infracon share price outlook Gaurav Garg, Head - Research, Lemonn, believes that Panth Infinity has broken out of a multi-week base, rising nearly 10% today on volume several times recent averages, and it now trades well above its 50 and 200-day moving averages.

“The ₹12.70 breakout zone is first support, followed by ₹11.60 to ₹12. The near-term target is ₹15, the 52-week high, though the stock reversed from the ₹13.60 to ₹15 band in May, so expect supply there. Existing holders can stay invested with a stop-loss of ₹12 on a closing basis. New investors should avoid chasing the circuit-level price and can accumulate on dips near ₹12.70 to ₹13.10, with a stop-loss of ₹11.60. A close above ₹15 on strong volume would extend the move. This is a thinly traded counter, so keep position sizes small,” Garg said.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.