Shares of SC Agrotech Limited rallied 5% to hit the upper circuit during Monday’s trading session, extending their gains made over the past two weeks. The recent upper circuit came after the company secured a domestic agri-commodity supply order worth ₹86 crore.

The small-cap stock has rallied 170% in one month, touching back-to-back upper circuits for 19 consecutive trading sessions. The sharp rally in the agricultural products stock has coincided with the announcement of a stock split and bonus issue.

SC Agrotech supply order The company received a domestic agricultural commodities supply order from Elite Global, a partnership enterprise based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The order covers bajra, urad, chana, green gram/moong, wheat and rajma.

The ₹86 crore worth of “order may broaden the company’s domestic commercial pipeline and support its participation in the agricultural commodity supply chain,” as per the BSE filing released on Monday, November 23. However, the actual revenue, profitability and collections depend on delivery, contract performance and applicable accounting requirements.

SC Agrotech’s order includes the supply of agricultural commodities scheduled for six products with aggregate quantity of 13,200 metric tonnes.

SC Agrotech share price trend The stock was trading 4.99% higher at ₹83.54 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹634.86 crore at 3:24 PM. Its share price has not only hit the upper circuit for 19 consecutive sessions, but also hit all-time-high levels for the seventh consecutive trading session. The stock hit its 52-week high level of ₹83.54 per share on Monday.

SC Agrotech share price has surged 27.56% in one week, 54.99% in two weeks, 170.53% in one month, 248% in six months, 114% year to date (YTD) and around 348% in one year.

SC Agrotech stock split, bonus issue The company has rewarded investors with a bonus issue in the ratio of 4:5. Its board of directors recommended the issue of four fully paid-up bonus equity shares for every five fully paid-up equity shares. Only those investors who own the stock before the record date will be eligible for the bonus issue corporate action.