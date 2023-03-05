Up 115% from 52-week-low, metal stock sets record date for 10:1 stock split2 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 04:07 PM IST
- With a market worth of ₹1,074 Cr, Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd. is a small-cap company with operations in the metal industry.
With a market worth of ₹1,074 Cr, Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd. is a small-cap company with operations in the metal industry. With its headquarters in New Delhi, India, Hi-Tech Pipes is one of the country's top suppliers and manufacturers of ERW pipes. It produces a broad variety of steel tubes and pipes. The corporation declared a 10:1 stock split while announcing its Q3 results. The corporation has established a record date for the purpose of an announced corporate action in order to determine the shareholders' eligibility.
