Up 115% from 52-week-low, metal stock sets record date for 10:1 stock split

On Friday, the company said in a stock exchange filing that “This is to inform you that members of the Company through postal ballot have approved sub-division of Equity Shares of the Company from one (1) equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each to ten (10) equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- each. Therefore, Pursuant to Regulation 42 (2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Friday, i.e. March 17, 2023 as the Record Date, to ascertain the names of shareholders entitled for sub-division (split) of each of the equity share of the Company having a face value of Rs. 10/- each sub-divided into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares having a face value of Re. 1/- each."