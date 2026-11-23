Small-cap stock under ₹200: Chemical stock Shalimar Paints jumped over 11% in Monday's trading session despite stock market crash. The small-cap stock opened at ₹107 apiece today, as compared to previous close of ₹97.42 on Friday last week and touched an intraday high of ₹116.80.

Meanwhile, Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened on a positive note but soon slipped into the red during early trading on Monday, weighed down by a sharp decline in global markets and profit booking following a two-session rally. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 243.95 points to 83,675.76 in early deals, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 110.10 points to 25,672.00.

What's behind the rally in Shalimar Paints stock? In an exchange filing dated 21 November, Shalimar Paints outlined how the company will be transformed into an integrated building-materials platform on completion of the proposed merger of its promoter, Infra.Market, with the company.

The merger remains subject to the requisite approvals, including from the stock exchanges, SEBI, the National Company Law Tribunal and creditors.

The merged Shalimar will operate across four segments. Structural materials, the largest, give it a place on a project from day one. Finishing and lifestyle categories, including paints, follow the same customer through to handover.

Under the proposed Scheme of Amalgamation, Infra.Market shareholders will be allotted 314 equity shares of Shalimar (face value ₹2 each) for every 100 shares of Infra.Market (face value ₹10 each) held on a fully diluted basis. This translates into a share swap ratio of 3.14 Shalimar shares for every one Infra.Market share.

As part of the arrangement, Infra.Market's existing stake in Shalimar will be cancelled, while Shalimar's current public shareholders will continue to retain their shareholding. The swap ratio has been determined based on an independent registered valuer's report and has also received a fairness opinion from a SEBI-registered merchant banker.

Infra.Market is already among the leaders in several categories. It is India's #2 ready-mix concrete company by plant count, with 200+ plants; #1 in AAC blocks by installed capacity; and claims to be India's #2 tile manufacturer by installed capacity, with brands including Millennium and Emcer. In paints, Shalimar will have the combined group's sourcing base and project channel behind it on completion.

Shalimar is currently a paint maker with about ₹570 crore of revenue (FY26). On a pro forma basis, the combined business recorded revenue of ₹19,839 crore and EBITDA of ₹1,709 crore in FY26, more than thirty times Shalimar's current size, with a portfolio covering 90–95% of a typical construction project's material needs.

“For 124 years Shalimar has been the last thing that goes onto a building. With this merger, we will become part of everything that goes into it. Our brands will get a national stage, and our shareholders will own a share of a far larger story,” said Kuldip Raina, Managing Director & CEO, Shalimar Paints.

Shalimar Paints share price returns Shalimar Paints shares have witnessed a strong rally in the short term, gaining 5.99% over the past week and 37.80% in the last one month. The stock has also delivered impressive returns on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, rising 65.17% so far in 2026. Over the past year, the share price has advanced 55.98%, reflecting strong recent momentum.

However, the stock's longer-term performance remains relatively weak. Shalimar Paints shares have declined 37.26% over the past three years, while they are down 4.48% over the last five years.

Shalimar Paints share price outlook According to Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, Shalimar Paints share price is witnessing support in the ₹96–88 zone, which could act as a crucial downside cushion for the stock.

“On the upside, the stock faces immediate resistance at ₹104, followed by ₹111 and ₹118. A sustained move above ₹104 could improve the near-term momentum and pave the way for higher levels. Investors should keep a close watch on the support zone and wait for a decisive breakout before taking fresh positions,” Ojha added.