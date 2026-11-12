Up 118% from 52-week low, Rolex Rings hits year-high! Is the small-cap stock still a good buy? Check target, rationale

Rolex Rings share price: A small-cap auto component stock that spent years delivering muted revenue growth is now attracting fresh investor attention after a sharp rally, stronger quarterly earnings and a bullish brokerage initiation. Rolex Rings shares climbed around 4% to a fresh 52-week high of ₹216.55 on Thursday, November 12, taking their one-year gains to 86%.

The company has also reported a 67.5% jump in September-quarter net profit, while experts also have an optimistic outlook on the stock.

The brokerage believes the company is entering a new operating upcycle, backed by recovering export demand, European business opportunities and improving domestic demand. But after the stock's sharp run-up, how much further upside does the brokerage see?

Rolex Rings share price: Stock rallies 116% from 52-week low Rolex Rings shares rose around 4% in Thursday's trading session to touch a 52-week high of ₹216.55 apiece. The stock has surged 116% from its 52-week low of ₹99.30, recorded in November 2025.

The small-cap stock has delivered strong returns across timeframes, gaining 23% over the past month and 23% in three months. Its six-month returns stood at 45%, while it has advanced 86% over the past year.

Rolex Rings Q2 results: Revenue rises 43%, profit jumps 68% Rolex Rings reported revenue from operations of ₹389 crore in Q2 FY27, marking a 43.4% year-on-year increase from ₹271 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, according to its investor presentation released on November 4, 2026.

The company's EBITDA increased 72% year-on-year to ₹94 crore, while the EBITDA margin stood at 24.2%. Net profit rose 67.5% to approximately ₹74 crore for the quarter.

A separate results summary based on the standalone financial statements reported revenue of ₹389.18 crore, operating profit of ₹94.31 crore and net profit of ₹73.94 crore.

The company also reported an approximately ₹18 crore one-time customs-duty refund, which is an important factor to consider while assessing the quarter's earnings. Despite this, the growth in EBITDA was considerably faster than revenue, while net profit growth also outpaced the increase in sales.

Rolex Rings cited a strong order book in its investor presentation and said it expected stronger performance in the second half of FY27.

Should you buy Rolex Rings shares? InCred Equities has initiated coverage on Rolex Rings with a Buy rating and a target price of ₹251. The target implies an upside of approximately 28% from the last trading price of ₹196.36 considered in the brokerage's report. Against Thursday's intraday high of ₹216.55, the implied upside to the target is around 16%.

The brokerage believes Rolex Rings is moving out of a prolonged period of muted growth and entering a fresh operating upcycle. It attributed the company's flat revenue performance between FY22 and FY26 largely to temporary demand-related and external disruptions rather than any deterioration in its underlying business.

InCred expects the recovery to be driven by improving US auto component exports, increasing European business through China+1 sourcing and stronger domestic demand for bearing rings. The company also has significant spare manufacturing capacity, which could allow higher volumes to translate into improved profitability without requiring a proportionate increase in capital expenditure.

"We forecast revenue/EBITDA/PAT to grow from FY26 to FY28E at a 16%/22%/37% CAGR, driven by the recovery in US auto component exports, European nominations converting to production, and domestic bearing ring strength," InCred said.

The brokerage values the stock at 25 times its estimated FY28 earnings per share of ₹10.05 to arrive at a target price of ₹251.

Its valuation factors in an estimated EBITDA CAGR of around 22% between FY26 and FY28, with operating EBITDA margin expected to recover from 20.1% in FY26 to 22.5% by FY28. InCred also highlighted the company's debt-free, cash-generative business model, with net cash of ₹367 crore, and its available capacity to support growth without significant additional capital expenditure.

The brokerage further noted that seven of Rolex Rings' top 10 customers have been associated with the company for more than 15 years, highlighting the strength of its customer relationships.